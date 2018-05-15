'Massive' regulations for big poultry farms

Video

An "explosion" in the number of poultry farms in Wales is threatening the environment, countryside campaigners have warned.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW) has urged Welsh ministers to come up with a "long term strategy" for the industry.

But NFU Cymru's poultry spokeswoman, Victoria Shervington-Jones, argued that egg producers in Wales were regulated to the highest standards.

She keeps 39,500 chickens near St Brides, on the Gwent Levels, and supplies free-range eggs to Tesco, local hotels and other businesses.