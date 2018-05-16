Kids used 'like pawns' in drug deals
County Lines: Children used 'like pawns' in drug gangs

Jermaine Lawlor was recruited by a gang in east London when he was 13.

Now he is a youth worker who runs Voice 4 Youth Against Violence

This video is part of a more in-depth look at the so-called County Lines drugs phenomenon.

  • 16 May 2018
