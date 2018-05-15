Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge fire at former Barry club prompts police warnings
More than thirty firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a derelict club in Barry.
Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the Old Constitutional Club, on Station Street, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
Nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window