'What is going on with the welfare system?'

Video

Steven Evans from Newport has cerebral palsy, osteoarthritis and is a wheelchair user.

He was advised by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to apply for Personal Independence Payment, which was replacing Disability Living Allowance.

His Employment and Support Allowance payments were also halted.

But there were issues with this application which he proved on appeal.

Mr Evans feels other disabled people will be at risk of serious mental health problems if the DWP does not do more to check whether removing benefits is appropriate.