Lancaster bomber flies for RAF celebration
Lancaster bomber flies above Cardiff for RAF celebration

A Lancaster bomber has flown over Cardiff Bay for a flypast to help celebrate 100 years of the RAF.

It was part of the RAF100 National Aircraft Tour, which stopped in Cardiff as part of a UK tour, while also falling on the 75th anniversary of the World War Two Dambuster bombing raids.

  • 17 May 2018
