Lancaster bomber flies for RAF celebration

Lancaster bomber flies above Cardiff for RAF celebration
A Lancaster bomber has flown over Cardiff Bay for a flypast to help celebrate 100 years of the RAF.
It was part of the RAF100 National Aircraft Tour, which stopped in Cardiff as part of a UK tour, while also falling on the 75th anniversary of the World War Two Dambuster bombing raids.
17 May 2018
