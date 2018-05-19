Congratulations and good luck from Wales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: Wales wishes Harry and Meghan good luck

As millions of people tune in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, some in Wales will be watching with particular interest.

Here, the people who have got to know the prince through his causes and others who have had their fortunes turned around by the so-called 'Meghan Effect' wish them well.

