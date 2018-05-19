Trainee police dog 'like a regular pet'

Media player
South Wales Police dogs: 'Trainee pup like regular pet'
South Wales Police has bred trainee police dogs for the first time in 20 years.
But what is it like fostering one of the forces canine cops?
Sgt Rob Elmer explains.
19 May 2018
