Welsh soprano's royal wedding 'stress'

Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas has spoken of the "stress" of making sure her royal wedding performance was timed correctly to accompany Meghan Markle's walk down the aisle.

Ms Thomas sang Handel’s Eternal Source of Light Divine, accompanied by an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

The singer, from Swansea, said Prince Harry wished her luck before the performance, to which she replied: "More good luck to you".