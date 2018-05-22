'No excess profits' for Wales rail firm

'No excess profits' for new Wales rail franchise holder
The new Wales rail franchise holder will be held to account on issues like punctuality, cleanliness and service quality - or they will not get paid.
The head of Transport for Wales (TfW) said the contract includes key elements of service provision not included before.
The winner - also new South Wales Metro operator - is expected to be unveiled in the next 24 hours.
TfW chief executive James Price said there would be a cap on excess profits.
-
22 May 2018