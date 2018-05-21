The women shaping Wales' digital future
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The women shaping Wales' digital future

This is the first "Welsh Digital Women" list.

After public nominations, judges have chosen these women to help inspire more women across Wales into a sector that has traditionally been seen as male-dominated.

The shortlist of women driving the digital industry in Wales was announced at the Digital Festival in Cardiff.

  • 21 May 2018
Go to next video: Will technology destroy our democracy?