Badger baiters exposed in undercover op

Badger baiters exposed in undercover investigation
A secret network of badger baiters has been exposed by an undercover BBC Wales investigation.
Secret filming shows two men pulling a cub from the ground and setting dogs on it before killing it with a spade.
Other members of the network, including a convicted badger baiter banned from keeping dogs, were filmed illegally digging a sett in Pembrokeshire.
22 May 2018
