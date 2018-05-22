Sex ed changes welcomed by pupils

Video

Children in Wales will be taught what makes healthy relationships and there will be more emphasis on sexuality as part of an overhaul of sex education.

Primary and secondary schools will have a statutory duty to cover the issues.

Older pupils will have lessons on issues such as domestic abuse and gender identity while younger ones will learn about family relationships.

The Welsh Government's shift in focus is to try to bridge a gap between what is taught and pupils' experiences.

Pupils Olivia and Maddie, both 15, said they thought the changes would really help.