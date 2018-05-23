Video

What do passengers want to change on the railways in Wales?

European joint bidder KeolisAmey will run the all-Wales rail franchise for the next 15 years.

It will take over the services currently run by Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) from October and will develop the South Wales Metro.

Commuters unhappy with overcrowding and delays on Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) started a Facebook group.

Steve Fletcher, who runs Arrive Trains Fails, said he did not expect changes overnight when the new operator starts in October.

But he said there were improvements which could be made.

ATW said pasnger numbers had almost doubled in the 15 years they had run the franchise and it ended 2017 as being voted the best right-time performing train operating company in the UK.