How should rail bosses spend £5bn?
How should firms spend £5bn on Wales' rail and Metro?

A £5bn contract to run Wales' rail service for 15 years has been jointly awarded to two European firms.

France's Keolis and Spanish-owned Amey's will also be responsible for the south Wales Metro in Cardiff and the valleys.

But what do rail commuters want to see? We went to Cardiff Central Railway Station to find out.

  • 23 May 2018
