'Time to change design of towns and cities'

The numbers of people walking and cycling to work has not increased in the five years since a law aimed at encouraging the practice was passed, according to a new report by a committee of AMs.
AM Lee Waters said to create a step change, the design of towns and cities needed to change to encourage people out of their vehicles.
24 May 2018
