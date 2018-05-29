Video

A new road designed to improve transport links to Cardiff Airport would scar the capital's "green lung", campaigners have claimed.

The development, linking junction 34 of the M4 with the A48, could cut through up to seven ancient woodlands.

A consultation on the proposals ends on 5 June.

Vale of Glamorgan council said that environmental impacts had been a key consideration when drawing up the plans.

Ruth Cole, who lives in Pendoylan, said the £81m road "would have a massive effect" on her village - whichever route was chosen.