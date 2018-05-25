Twins remembered 75 years after deaths
In January 1943, three-year-old twins Neil and Jacqueline Coleby wandered away from their home above Penmaenmawr in Conwy county.

Despite the biggest search party Wales had ever seen, they were found dead five days later.

Seventy five years on, their surviving relatives have visited the place where they were discovered.

  • 25 May 2018