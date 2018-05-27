Media player
Rushing water as flooding hits hospital in Welshpool
Flash flooding has closed the birth centre at a Powys hospital.
Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool was flooded following heavy rain overnight, with minor injury services mainly affected.
A decision was made to move them into the birth centre, with midwifery cases diverted to Newtown, about 15 miles (24km) away.
A clean-up operation is now under way.
27 May 2018
