Video

A family who who took their 93-year-old father to die at a Dignitas facility in Switzerland want a debate on changing the law.

Sandra Holmes and her son Scott, from Llanrwst, Conwy, said they are prepared to go to jail over assisted suicide.

The took John Lenton to die last October, knowing they could be breaking the law.

They are still awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into the death.