Video
Creamery closure 'devastating blow for the Llandyrnog'
Danish-based dairy group Arla said cheese production at Llandyrnog creamery would end, cutting 97 jobs from the plant.
Arla, which is cutting 154 posts around the UK and a further 195 across Europe, said the decision came following a wide review of its cheese business.
Vale of Clwyd MP Chris Ruane said the closure is "devastating for the community".
29 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window