'All my wages were spent on childcare'

Video

How much do you pay for childcare?

Working parents of three and four-year-olds can get 30 hours free childcare a week under a Welsh Government flagship policy.

But figures show there has been a multi-million pound under spend in a pilot of the scheme - which local authorities said was down to a lack of uptake.

The BBC Wales Live programme spoke to parents who have been taking part in the scheme, with one mother saying she used to pay more than £600 a month for her son's nursery place.