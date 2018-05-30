Mystery fly infestation plagues Llanelli
Llanelli fly infestation mystery angers residents

Hundreds of flies have invaded people's homes, disrupting their lives.

Carmarthenshire council said health officials are trying to work out why there is such an issue.

Rachel Dyer, who lives in the area, said the infestation is affecting people's health.

