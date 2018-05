Video

Meuris Williams from Llanrwst, in Conwy county, has been waiting two years for a hip replacement.

The 72-year old said he had become less mobile, was in pain and has been frustrated with the long wait.

The NHS has doubled its spending on private treatments and overtime to tackle waiting lists.

"I'm sure there's lots of people worse off than me really but that doesn't make you feel any better, does it?," he said.