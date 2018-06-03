'We cannot lose this iconic river'
Video

Fishermen worried over 'unprecedented' River Towy algae

Sea trout have not migrated up a river because it is too dirty, an anglers group has said.

Fishermen have not seen the usual migration of sewin up the Towy River in Carmarthenshire, saying algae build-up is starving the water of oxygen.

Anthony Peynado of Llandeilo Angling Club, has fears over the future of the river.

  • 03 Jun 2018
