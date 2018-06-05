Nursery dream for cerebral palsy teen

Media player
Nursery dream for cerebral palsy A-level teen
A-level student Jon Jones hopes to get a place in university.
Like thousands of other students across Wales, the 18-year-old from Newport has started his exams this week.
But unlike many he faces more obstacles than most, as he has cerebral palsy.
But he refuses to let it stop his studies - and the dream to become a qualified nursery nurse and teacher.
