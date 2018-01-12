Family tribute to 'bright shining light'

Video

The family of a teenager whose body was found in the River Wye after a night out while at the Royal Welsh Show have paid tribute to a "truly special and gifted person."

James Corfield, 19, from Montgomery, went missing at last year's event at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells after failing to meet his family the following day.

His body was found six days after the last sighting of him - and a coroner has recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Corfield's mother Louise and father George were at the inquest in Welshpool and family solicitor Paul Inns read out their statement describing a "bright shining light".