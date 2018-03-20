Mother's distress over missing girl

Video

An eyewitness described how a mother was crying, saying somebody had kidnapped her daughter after she had gone missing.

Kiara Moore, two, was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan on Monday.

Her parents had left her in a car near the family business when they went to get cash from the office.

On their return, the car had disappeared sparking fears it had been stolen.

A two hour police search followed and Kiara was pulled from the water by officers but she later died.

Ola Kowlaow described how her mother was crying and she asked what happened.

"She said ‘somebody’s kidnapped my kids, my daughter in the car’," she said.