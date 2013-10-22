Rhyl bridge plugs gap in cycle route and coastal path

Video

A £4.3m pedestrian and cycle bridge across Rhyl harbour is opening on Tuesday, providing the last link in a cycle route running right across the north Wales coast.

The Pont-y-Ddraig bridge provides an alternative to the Blue Bridge road route further along the harbour and is part of a regeneration scheme.

Sustrans Wales part-funded the bridge, and director Jane Lorimer told Chris Dearden of BBC Radio Wales they hoped it will boost non-car travel in the area.