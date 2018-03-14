Mother's pride at son's organ donation

Video

The mother of an 18-year-old whose organs were donated after he died said she "could burst with pride" knowing he has saved other people's lives, as his story is told to teenagers across Wales.

Conner Marshall was murdered in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, in 2015, but had previously told his family he wanted to become an organ donor when he died.

Now his story will be used as part of an education pack for organ donation across Wales.

Nadine Marshall said she took comfort knowing her son's decision had saved so many lives.