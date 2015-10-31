Barmouth bridge 'like Eiffel tower' to area's economy

Video

A campaigner opposing the closure of Barmouth Bridge's foot and cycle paths claims the area's economy would be hit badly if the move went ahead.

Jamie Brooks was one of about 150 people who gathered in Gwynedd to urge the council not to withdraw its £30,800-a year maintenance grant to Network Rail for the crossing.

More than 40,000 people have signed a petition supporting continued access to the Barmouth-Fairbourne link.

The council is considering the cut as it tries to make £9m savings next year.