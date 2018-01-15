Vigil held for fatal crash victims

Video

A candle-lit vigil has been held at Porthmadog harbour for a baby and her aunt who were killed in a collision with a lorry in Gwynedd on Thursday.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver and Anna Williams, 22, died after the crash with a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan on Thursday. Sioned Williams, the baby's mother, is still in a critical condition.

Dozens of people attended the vigil, including Gareth Thomas, county councillor for Penrhyndeudraeth, who said "offering condolences doesn't seem enough".

A second vigil will be held in Penrhyndeudraeth on Thursday.