Driver on phone at wheel of holiday coach

Video

Here is footage of a coach driver using his mobile phone while driving passengers through Belgium.

Sean Davies of Colwyn Bay used a phone to check his route during a 10-day trip to Croatia in the summer of 2017 and has admitted to the traffic commissioner he was "silly".

He told the hearing in Welshpool it was after a confrontation with a passenger who refused to sit down. That passenger then filmed him using his phone.

"I don't deny what I've done is silly and it's regrettable," said Mr Davies.