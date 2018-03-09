Storm pollution clean-up 'massive task'

Video

A major clean-up effort has been stepped-up in a bid to protect Anglesey beaches from polystyrene pollution.

Polystyrene debris has spread from damage caused at Holyhead Marina as it was hit by Storm Emma last week.

The waste, which came from broken floatation devices, is thought to have spread along about 26 miles of Anglesey's coastline.

Cllr Carwyn Jones said the council was intensifying its efforts to protect beaches and wildlife.