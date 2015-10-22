'Long-term challenge' at Betsi Cadwaladr health board

Video

The troubled health board serving north Wales will remain in special measures for two years, Deputy Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board's chief executive Prof Trevor Purt, suspended since June, is stepping down.

The board has been under the highest possible level of Welsh government intervention for four months.

A report in May found "institutional abuse" at the Tawel Fan mental health ward in Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Mr Gething told BBC Wales he was "not surprised" it would more time to make the changes needed at the board.