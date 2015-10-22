Betsi Cadwaladr special measures 'provided a focus'

Video

More work needs to be done to turn around the troubled health board serving north Wales, the man currently in charge has said.

Simon Dean was reacting to the news that the Betsi Cadwaladr board will remain in special measures for another two years.

Its chief executive Prof Trevor Purt, who has been suspended since June, is stepping down.

The board has been under the highest possible level of Welsh government intervention for four months.

Mr Dean, running the board as interim chief executive, said progress was being made and work would continue to improve the situation.