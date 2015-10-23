Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood questioned on health policy costs

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said she is unable to put a figure on the cost of her party's plans to integrate health and social care if it wins power at the 2016 assembly election.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales as the Plaid conference opened in Aberystwyth, she said it would be "absorbed with the overall re-organisation of local government".

She told Good Morning Wales that Plaid wanted to "turn around" the Welsh NHS compared to "stagnation and decline" under Labour.

Any extra money coming to Wales as a result of increased health spending in England would be ringfenced for health, she added.