Sturgeon urges Plaid Cymru to seize chance to win in 2016

Video

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood is ready to lead Wales in 2016.

Urging voters to back Plaid in the assembly election, the SNP leader praised Ms Wood for being modern, principled and passionate.

Ms Sturgeon said the leadership qualities of Ms Wood were proved in the general election TV debates.

She urged Plaid Cymru activists at the party's conference in Aberystwyth to "seize the opportunity" to win the election for Wales.