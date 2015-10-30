Young people suffer most from poverty, equality boss says

Video

Young people are suffering in poverty more than others despite greater equality in Welsh society, a senior official has warned.

In a report - Is Britain Fairer? - the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said life had become better for many people over the last five years but worse for others.

Education, employment and mental health services were named as areas needing improvement.

Kate Bennett, EHRC national director for Wales, said many young people faced barriers to their independence.