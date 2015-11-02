Welsh Conservatives claim training age discrimination

Video

Age restrictions on a flagship job creation scheme will be lifted by the Welsh Conservatives if they win power.

Jobs Growth Wales currently helps firms employ 16-24 year olds working 25 to 40 hours a week for six months by covering the cost of the minimum wage.

The Tories aim to replace it with a scheme called Journeys to Work, open to all ages, with jobs lasting for a year.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said it would end discrimination against older workers.