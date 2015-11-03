Video
Commissioner appointment 'cause for concern'
The appointment of a former Labour councillor and Welsh government advisor to a new £95,000-a-year commissioner post is a "cause for concern", the Welsh Conservative leader has said.
Sophie Howe, deputy police and crime commissioner for South Wales Police, was appointed to the post by the first minister on the recommendation of a cross-party panel of AMs.
Andrew RT Davies said such roles should be more clearly appointed by the assembly as a whole.
03 Nov 2015
