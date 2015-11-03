MP Antoinette Sandbach speaks of baby's sudden death

Video

An MP has spoken about the sudden death of her five-day-old son during a Commons debate on bereavement services at hospitals.

Former AM Antoinette Sandbach broke down as she told MPs how she had been faced with questions immediately following the tragedy in 2009, but said staff at Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital had been "wonderful".

The Conservative MP for Eddisbury said the counselling she had been given there had been a "lifeline", as such services had not been available at home in the Elwy valley in north Wales.