A Welsh MP is petitioning the European Parliament to take action over Brexit.

Ann Clwyd, the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, wants MEPs to allow UK citizens to vote on any Brexit deal after negotiations are concluded.

She is also calling for protections to be put in place for UK citizens working in EU countries and EU citizens working here.

The Department for Exiting the EU said the prime minister had made it clear that she wants to protect the status of EU nationals already living in the UK.