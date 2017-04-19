Wood 'not ruling anything in or out'

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said she has not ruled anything in or anything out over whether she will stand in Rhondda at the general election.

"I'm confident we can win this seat whether I'm the candidate or not," said Ms Wood.

If she stands and wins against sitting Labour MP Chris Bryant this would trigger both an assembly by-election and a Plaid leadership contest.

Mr Bryant tweeted he would be standing for re-election to the seat "because every fibre of my body opposes what [Theresa] May wants to do to this great country".