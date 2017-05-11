Lib Dem leader Tim Farron urges all-Wales tidal lagoon vision

Video

The Liberal Democrats have launched their general election campaign in Wales promising full backing for plans for a Swansea Bay tidal lagoon.

The scheme's developers claim electricity generated by the six-mile lagoon would power 150,000 homes for 120 years.

The Lib Dems have accused UK ministers of delaying the project for too long.

Party leader Tim Farron said he also wanted to see tidal lagoon projects in south east and north Wales, not just Swansea.