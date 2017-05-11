Labour leak: Welsh manifesto out next week, Nia Griffith says

Video

Welsh Labour has distanced itself from a leaked draft of the UK party's general election manifesto that makes limited references to Wales.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn said an "amended" version would be published "in the next few days", after a meeting on Thursday.

First Minister Carwyn Jones promised Labour's manifesto for Wales would be "distinct in its purpose, bold in its ambition, and proudly Welsh Labour throughout".

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith said people would be able to see that document next week.