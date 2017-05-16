Leanne Wood: Labour Party unable to stand up for Wales

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said that only electing a "strong team" of its MP will put Wales' needs on the agenda during the Brexit process.

Launching Plaid's general election manifesto on Tuesday, she said Labour was too divided under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to defend the "Welsh national interest".

The manifesto pledges to "protect" Wales from a "tidal wave" of attacks from the Conservatives.

Ms Wood accused Welsh Labour MPs of "queuing up to stab their leader in the back".