Rhodri Morgan: Welsh Assembly tributes to former first minister

Video

Assembly members have been paying tribute to former first minister and Welsh Labour leader Rhodri Morgan, who died last week aged 77.

His successor, Carwyn Jones, told the Senedd on Tuesday: "Last week we lost one of our nation's giants.

"He may be gone, but his name is written into our history."

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood, Neil Hamilton from UKIP and Lib Dem AM Kirsty Williams were among those sharing their memories of Mr Morgan.