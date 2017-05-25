We can't put future on indefinite hold, says UKIP's Hamilton

Video

UKIP's leader in the assembly has defended launching the party's Welsh general election manifesto three days after the Manchester terror attack.

Neil Hamilton said: "If we decide to cower away...then I think the terrorists would regard that as a victory."

He also predicted UKIP fortunes would revive once politics returned to the "normal domestic battle" after the "special circumstances of this election".

The manifesto includes plans to cap government costs, give parents more rights over schools and take people earning the minimum wage out of income tax.