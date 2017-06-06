Video
Theresa May visits Wales pledging right trade deal for farmers
The prime minister has said she wants Welsh farmers to continue exporting their goods to the European Union after Brexit.
Theresa May and her team want to focus the last 48 hours of election general campaigning on who would best lead UK negotiations.
Visiting a farm in the Labour-held Clwyd South constituency, she denied that leaving the European single market would damage Welsh farming.
-
06 Jun
- From the section Wales politics