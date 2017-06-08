'Extraordinary' exit poll 'could see hung parliament'

Video

Exit polls have predicted the Conservatives will be the largest party in the UK but will be short of a majority.

The poll published by BBC, ITV and Sky indicates the Tories will be short by 12.

In Wales, a total of 213 candidates are standing at 40 constituencies.

Most results are expected to be announced from the early hours of Friday morning.

Prof Roger Scully, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, says the exit poll predicts an "extraordinary outcome" which could result in a hung parliament.